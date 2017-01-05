The Nutley school district announced five Town Hall meetings to discuss potential construction projects at Washington Elementary School, Yantacaw Elementary School, John H. Walker Middle School and Nutley High School. Nutley school district to meet on possible construction projects The Nutley school district announced five Town Hall meetings to discuss potential construction projects at Washington Elementary School, Yantacaw Elementary School, John H. Walker Middle School and Nutley High School.

