Nutley: Police Blotter, Jan. 3
Police say the Belleville teenager came to Nutley with several of her friends, who cheered her on as she assaulted the Nutley girl. Nutley: Police Blotter, Jan. 3 Police say the Belleville teenager came to Nutley with several of her friends, who cheered her on as she assaulted the Nutley girl.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.
Add your comments below
Nutley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jack's Seafood Shack opening in Montclair
|Mon
|heather
|1
|Police searching for urinating, bleach-throwing...
|Dec 26
|white mike
|1
|Poll: Should Christie resign if he wants to cas...
|Dec 18
|Tommy Two Times
|1
|With Riverfront Park, Newark reacquaints itself... (Aug '13)
|Dec 17
|Dave Schools
|63
|Award at John Hopkins Univ Ctr for Talented Youth
|Dec 15
|BethH
|1
|Italians Are The Most Corrupt Judges, Lawyers &... (Nov '15)
|Dec 10
|Burned
|2
|Review: Hawthorne Towers (Aug '08)
|Dec 9
|cat
|12
Find what you want!
Search Nutley Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC