More than 200 Newark police officers lined Monsignor Owens Place in Nutley to mark the arrival of the hearse carrying the late Newark Deputy Chief Robert D. Sbaraglio Sr. Newark's finest remember their deputy chief More than 200 Newark police officers lined Monsignor Owens Place in Nutley to mark the arrival of the hearse carrying the late Newark Deputy Chief Robert D. Sbaraglio Sr. Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2jOZUdb The widow Dina Sbaraglio is seen,as the casket of Police Chief Robert Sbaraglio, who lost his 10-year battle against cancer on Tuesday, is carried out by pall bearers including his son Robert from St. MaryA's Church in Nutley on Jan.30, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.