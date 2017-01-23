Meet the Republican businessman and a...

Meet the Republican businessman and actor you may not know is running for N.J. governor

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jan 15 Read more: The Jersey Journal

It wasn't Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno , who filed paperwork this past week to seek the party's nomination, instantly heating up the GOP side of the battle to succeed her boss, Republican Gov. Chris Christie .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nutley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09) Jan 11 LT_truth 12
News Award-winning Essex undersheriff charged with s... (Nov '15) Jan 7 annel 2
Translation services in New Jersey Jan 5 Danna5131 2
News Jack's Seafood Shack opening in Montclair Jan 2 heather 1
News Police searching for urinating, bleach-throwing... Dec 26 white mike 1
News Poll: Should Christie resign if he wants to cas... Dec '16 Tommy Two Times 1
News With Riverfront Park, Newark reacquaints itself... (Aug '13) Dec '16 Dave Schools 63
See all Nutley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nutley Forum Now

Nutley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nutley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Nutley, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,894 • Total comments across all topics: 278,223,534

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC