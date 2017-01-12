Lt. Gov. Guadagno files paperwork to run for governor12 minutes | New Jersey

Lt. Gov. Guadagno files paperwork to ...

Lt. Gov. Guadagno files paperwork to run for governor Guadagno becomes an instant GOP front-runner by entering the race Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2jAOs4o Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno plans to run for governor, according to paperwork filed with the state Thursday, sharpening the race to succeed Chris Christie next year.

