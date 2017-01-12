Lt. Gov. Guadagno files paperwork to run for governor12 minutes | New Jersey
Lt. Gov. Guadagno files paperwork to run for governor Guadagno becomes an instant GOP front-runner by entering the race Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2jAOs4o Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno plans to run for governor, according to paperwork filed with the state Thursday, sharpening the race to succeed Chris Christie next year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.
Add your comments below
Nutley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|Jan 11
|LT_truth
|12
|Award-winning Essex undersheriff charged with s... (Nov '15)
|Jan 7
|annel
|2
|Translation services in New Jersey
|Jan 5
|Danna5131
|2
|Jack's Seafood Shack opening in Montclair
|Jan 2
|heather
|1
|Police searching for urinating, bleach-throwing...
|Dec 26
|white mike
|1
|Poll: Should Christie resign if he wants to cas...
|Dec 18
|Tommy Two Times
|1
|With Riverfront Park, Newark reacquaints itself... (Aug '13)
|Dec 17
|Dave Schools
|63
Find what you want!
Search Nutley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC