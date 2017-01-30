LPD seek 2 in Bridge Exxon holdup
Two suspects were being sought in connection with the armed robbery of a service station in Lyndhurst in the early hours of Thursday, Jan. 12. At about 1:10 a.m., officers responded to the Bridge Exxon, 555 Riverside Ave., on a report of an armed robbery. An attendant told cops that he was inside his booth at the gas pumps when he was approached by a man he described as black, 6-foot-2, medium build, wearing a dark-colored hoodie, a black face mask and light-colored gloves - who placed a black handgun to his face and demanded money.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.
Add your comments below
Nutley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Out of Control Traffic Enforcement
|9 hr
|Lyndhurst Resident
|1
|Italians Are The Most Corrupt Judges, Lawyers &... (Nov '15)
|10 hr
|Sunshine
|3
|Owner of Lyndhurst cigar store accused of tax e...
|Jan 27
|voiceall
|2
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|Jan 11
|LT_truth
|12
|Award-winning Essex undersheriff charged with s... (Nov '15)
|Jan 7
|annel
|2
|Translation services in New Jersey
|Jan 5
|Danna5131
|2
|Jack's Seafood Shack opening in Montclair
|Jan 2
|heather
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nutley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC