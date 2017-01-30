LPD seek 2 in Bridge Exxon holdup

Two suspects were being sought in connection with the armed robbery of a service station in Lyndhurst in the early hours of Thursday, Jan. 12. At about 1:10 a.m., officers responded to the Bridge Exxon, 555 Riverside Ave., on a report of an armed robbery. An attendant told cops that he was inside his booth at the gas pumps when he was approached by a man he described as black, 6-foot-2, medium build, wearing a dark-colored hoodie, a black face mask and light-colored gloves - who placed a black handgun to his face and demanded money.

