It's official: Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno ...

It's official: Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno running for governor of NJ

Thursday Jan 12 Read more: WKXW-FM Trenton

Guadagno filed paperwork making her candidacy official Thursday with the state Election Law Enforcement Commission, though a formal announcement event isn't expected until next week. Guadagno was on air Thursday morning with New Jersey 101.5 host Bill Spadea but didn't bring up her candidacy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.

