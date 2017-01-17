It's official: Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno running for governor of NJ
Guadagno filed paperwork making her candidacy official Thursday with the state Election Law Enforcement Commission, though a formal announcement event isn't expected until next week. Guadagno was on air Thursday morning with New Jersey 101.5 host Bill Spadea but didn't bring up her candidacy.
