Getting into the spirit of the parano...

Getting into the spirit of the paranormal

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 18 Read more: Observer

How do you get 130+ high school students to sit in absolute silence, listening with rapt attention to a guest speaker for 2 1/2 hours? It's easy if that speaker is Kearny psychic Karl Petry, who worked his magic at Belleville High School last Friday afternoon . Petry has been presenting programs to Belleville juniors and seniors for more than a half-dozen years, at the invitation of English teacher Karen McLean, who had developed a course in Paranormal Literature.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nutley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Out of Control Traffic Enforcement 5 hr Lyndhurst Resident 1
Italians Are The Most Corrupt Judges, Lawyers &... (Nov '15) 6 hr Sunshine 3
News Owner of Lyndhurst cigar store accused of tax e... Jan 27 voiceall 2
News DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09) Jan 11 LT_truth 12
News Award-winning Essex undersheriff charged with s... (Nov '15) Jan 7 annel 2
Translation services in New Jersey Jan 5 Danna5131 2
News Jack's Seafood Shack opening in Montclair Jan 2 heather 1
See all Nutley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nutley Forum Now

Nutley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nutley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iraq
  4. Syria
  5. Gunman
 

Nutley, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,107 • Total comments across all topics: 278,395,150

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC