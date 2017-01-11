FieldTurf playing sites under review

The material is supplied by a Montreal-based company, FieldTurf, which, according to a Star-Ledger series last year, sold allegedly defective artificial playing surfaces to New Jersey schools and municipalities and, in some cases, allegedly refused to replace those surfaces in breach of warranty agreements. In its defense, FieldTurf denies that its New Jersey fields were defective, that the majority of those fields which relied on a Duraspine fiber are still in use, a decade after they were installed, and that it went to court to go with a new fiber supplier after it became aware that Duraspine "was prone to premature fiber breakdown in certain high UV conditions and in certain fiber colors."

