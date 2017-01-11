Essex County Prosecutor's Office offers summer internships The five week program is designed to expose high school juniors to careers in law, law enforcement and government. Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2ilqwUO Mock trials, learning about Essex County law enforcement, and a focus on career readiness are part of a summer internship program sponsored by the Essex County Prosecutor's Office for high school juniors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.