Dunkin' Donuts in Nutley robbed at gunpoint
The pair, who were wearing masks, burst into the Dunkin' Donuts at Park Avenue and River Road around 9:30 p.m., forcing a customer into a corner at gunpoint. One of the men then jumped over the counter and took cash out of the registers before both fled on foot south along River Road.
