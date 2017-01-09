Diana Nelson Jones' Walkabout: Recall...

Diana Nelson Jones' Walkabout: Recalling postcards: underrated sources of folk history

Sunday Jan 8

Once there was a building in Downtown so elegant that you could imagine tipping its lid open to hear the tinkling strains of an antique music box. J.G. Lauer's Toy House at 620 Liberty Ave. - the current site of Two PNC Plaza - is depicted maybe nowhere else but on a postcard from the early 20th century.

