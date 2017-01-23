BOE pitching $66M referendum

BOE pitching $66M referendum

Next Story Prev Story
29 min ago Read more: Observer

If Nutley property owners want to support a plan to relieve overcrowding in the township's public schools, they'll have to open their wallets. Board of Education officials last Tuesday night, Jan. 17, unveiled a construction plan for additions and alterations to four schools projected to cost $68.9 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nutley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09) Jan 11 LT_truth 12
News Award-winning Essex undersheriff charged with s... (Nov '15) Jan 7 annel 2
Translation services in New Jersey Jan 5 Danna5131 2
News Jack's Seafood Shack opening in Montclair Jan 2 heather 1
News Police searching for urinating, bleach-throwing... Dec 26 white mike 1
News Poll: Should Christie resign if he wants to cas... Dec '16 Tommy Two Times 1
News With Riverfront Park, Newark reacquaints itself... (Aug '13) Dec '16 Dave Schools 63
See all Nutley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nutley Forum Now

Nutley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nutley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Nutley, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,595 • Total comments across all topics: 278,239,263

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC