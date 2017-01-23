BOE pitching $66M referendum
If Nutley property owners want to support a plan to relieve overcrowding in the township's public schools, they'll have to open their wallets. Board of Education officials last Tuesday night, Jan. 17, unveiled a construction plan for additions and alterations to four schools projected to cost $68.9 million.
