11 Key New Jersey Races to Watch in 2017
Both Democrats and Republicans in New Jersey seem to be gearing up for messy primary battles in 2017. While many of the Democratic side have already pledged allegiance to former U.S. Ambassador to Germany Phil Murphy, Assemblyman John Wisniewski does not seem to be backing down from his own candidacy.
Nutley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|26 min
|LT_truth
|12
|Award-winning Essex undersheriff charged with s... (Nov '15)
|Jan 7
|annel
|2
|Translation services in New Jersey
|Jan 5
|Danna5131
|2
|Jack's Seafood Shack opening in Montclair
|Jan 2
|heather
|1
|Police searching for urinating, bleach-throwing...
|Dec 26
|white mike
|1
|Poll: Should Christie resign if he wants to cas...
|Dec 18
|Tommy Two Times
|1
|With Riverfront Park, Newark reacquaints itself... (Aug '13)
|Dec 17
|Dave Schools
|63
