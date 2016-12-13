Will trashing soda cans land Nutley residents in jail? While taking its recycling duties seriously, Nutley downplays the fines, jail time threatened for improper disposal. Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2hKmm5X The Nutley Board of Commissioners amended the Municipal Source Separation and Recycling Ordinance at its Dec. 6 meeting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.