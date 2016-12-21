Teenage girl fatally struck by car after fall from overpass
State police say a teenage girl was killed when she fell from an overpass in Nutley onto the Garden State Parkway and was then struck by a car. But it's not yet clear how or why the 15-year-old fell from the overpass, which authorities say has fencing.
