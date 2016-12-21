Teen falls from overpass, hit by car and killed, cops say

NUTLEY -- A teenage girl was killed when she fell from an overpass onto the Garden State Parkway into the path of an oncoming vehicle late Friday night in Nutley, authorities said Saturday. The unusual scene unfolded at 10:37 p.m. Friday when a 15-year-old girl fell from an overpass onto the southbound lanes of the Parkway at milepost 151.5, said Trooper Alejandro Goez, a New Jersey State Police spokesman.

