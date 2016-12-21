Teen falls from overpass, hit by car and killed, cops say
NUTLEY -- A teenage girl was killed when she fell from an overpass onto the Garden State Parkway into the path of an oncoming vehicle late Friday night in Nutley, authorities said Saturday. The unusual scene unfolded at 10:37 p.m. Friday when a 15-year-old girl fell from an overpass onto the southbound lanes of the Parkway at milepost 151.5, said Trooper Alejandro Goez, a New Jersey State Police spokesman.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Nutley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Poll: Should Christie resign if he wants to cas...
|Dec 18
|Tommy Two Times
|1
|With Riverfront Park, Newark reacquaints itself... (Aug '13)
|Dec 17
|Dave Schools
|63
|Award at John Hopkins Univ Ctr for Talented Youth
|Dec 15
|BethH
|1
|The Children's Shelter behind Geriatric Center ... (Nov '13)
|Dec 11
|Recognise This Story
|222
|Italians Are The Most Corrupt Judges, Lawyers &... (Nov '15)
|Dec 10
|Burned
|2
|Review: Hawthorne Towers (Aug '08)
|Dec 9
|cat
|12
|Two More New Jersey Towns Pass Paid Sick Leave ...
|Dec 9
|Anonymous
|2
Find what you want!
Search Nutley Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC