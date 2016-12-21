Our next governor?
Nutley Commissioner Steven L. Rogers is running for Governor of New Jersey - and he's in it to win it, not just to make a statement as some political pundits have already predicted. Rogers, a retired police lieutenant with the Nutley Police Department who is in the first year of his second term on the Nutley Board of Commissioners, announced his candidacy on Thursday, Dec. 8, at the Madison Hotel in Morristown.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.
Add your comments below
Nutley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Poll: Should Christie resign if he wants to cas...
|Dec 18
|Tommy Two Times
|1
|With Riverfront Park, Newark reacquaints itself... (Aug '13)
|Dec 17
|Dave Schools
|63
|Award at John Hopkins Univ Ctr for Talented Youth
|Dec 15
|BethH
|1
|The Children's Shelter behind Geriatric Center ... (Nov '13)
|Dec 11
|Recognise This Story
|222
|Italians Are The Most Corrupt Judges, Lawyers &... (Nov '15)
|Dec 10
|Burned
|2
|Review: Hawthorne Towers (Aug '08)
|Dec 9
|cat
|12
|Two More New Jersey Towns Pass Paid Sick Leave ...
|Dec 9
|Anonymous
|2
Find what you want!
Search Nutley Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC