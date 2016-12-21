Our next governor?

Nutley Commissioner Steven L. Rogers is running for Governor of New Jersey - and he's in it to win it, not just to make a statement as some political pundits have already predicted. Rogers, a retired police lieutenant with the Nutley Police Department who is in the first year of his second term on the Nutley Board of Commissioners, announced his candidacy on Thursday, Dec. 8, at the Madison Hotel in Morristown.

