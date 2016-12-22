Nutley student asks stepfather, a BOE...

Nutley student asks stepfather, a BOE member, to extenda 10 minutes | Education

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: NorthJersey.com

Nutley student asks stepfather, a BOE member, to extend break As the Nutley Board of Education vice president, Daniel Carnicella hears about school concerns throughout the community. Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2hdP7KT However, one recent plea came from his own family.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nutley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Children's Shelter behind Geriatric Center ... (Nov '13) 16 hr Recognise This Story 223
News Police searching for urinating, bleach-throwing... 18 hr white mike 1
News Poll: Should Christie resign if he wants to cas... Dec 18 Tommy Two Times 1
News With Riverfront Park, Newark reacquaints itself... (Aug '13) Dec 17 Dave Schools 63
Award at John Hopkins Univ Ctr for Talented Youth Dec 15 BethH 1
Italians Are The Most Corrupt Judges, Lawyers &... (Nov '15) Dec 10 Burned 2
Review: Hawthorne Towers (Aug '08) Dec 9 cat 12
See all Nutley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nutley Forum Now

Nutley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nutley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Pakistan
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Ebola
  4. Earthquake
  5. Super Bowl
 

Nutley, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,850 • Total comments across all topics: 277,374,460

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC