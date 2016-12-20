Nutley BOE aims to improve snow response Weather-related problems lingered Monday at Nutley public schools, following the weekend's freezing temperatures. Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2i7braT Weather-related problems lingered Monday, Dec. 19, at Nutley public schools, following the previous weekend's freezing temperatures and snowfall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.