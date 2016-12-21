Not so sweet a season for alleged thief

Not so sweet a season for alleged thief

Wednesday Dec 21

A Newark man who, police say, may have had thoughts about swiping an unsecured package in Harrison, probably didn't do it because he already had his hands full - with what police later discovered to be stolen goods. But when the man turned his attention to the goods in hand, a pair of vigilant cops turned their focus squarely on him.

