N.J. Republican Gubernatorial Hopefuls Converge on Essex County Holiday Party

The guest list at the annual Essex County Republican Committee Holiday Party was notable because it included the five most likely contenders for the New Jersey Republican gubernatorial primary to be held in June 2017. Lieutenant Governor Kim Guadagno, Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli, Businessman Joe Rullo, Comedian Joe Piscopo and Nutley Commissioner Steve Rogers all attended the event and took turns addressing the crowd.

