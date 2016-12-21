Man reportedly assaulted delivery dri...

Man reportedly assaulted delivery driver with sandwich

Tuesday Dec 20

The food delivery gone bad began when the delivery driver from a Nutley restaurant pulled up to a Nutley Avenue home with a $11.75 sandwich, the news outlet reported. The customer -- James Marra, 22, of Nutley -- then reportedly gave the driver $12 and told him to throw away the change because "he didn't need it."

Read more at NJ.com.

