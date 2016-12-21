Crumbs from the fruit cake: Back in the closet
Some Christmas gifts are doomed to languish in the back of a dark closet, slowly working their way to the front of the shelf as gifts that are more recent go in behind them. Eventually they emerge onto the front row for a brief moment in the spotlight before moving on to garage sales and the 'This week only! Any item only $.25-No returns or refunds!' table at the Goodwill.
Nutley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Poll: Should Christie resign if he wants to cas...
|Dec 18
|Tommy Two Times
|1
|With Riverfront Park, Newark reacquaints itself... (Aug '13)
|Dec 17
|Dave Schools
|63
|Award at John Hopkins Univ Ctr for Talented Youth
|Dec 15
|BethH
|1
|The Children's Shelter behind Geriatric Center ... (Nov '13)
|Dec 11
|Recognise This Story
|222
|Italians Are The Most Corrupt Judges, Lawyers &... (Nov '15)
|Dec 10
|Burned
|2
|Review: Hawthorne Towers (Aug '08)
|Dec 9
|cat
|12
|Two More New Jersey Towns Pass Paid Sick Leave ...
|Dec 9
|Anonymous
|2
