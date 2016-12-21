Crumbs from the fruit cake: Back in the closet

Some Christmas gifts are doomed to languish in the back of a dark closet, slowly working their way to the front of the shelf as gifts that are more recent go in behind them. Eventually they emerge onto the front row for a brief moment in the spotlight before moving on to garage sales and the 'This week only! Any item only $.25-No returns or refunds!' table at the Goodwill.

