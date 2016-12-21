Christmas caper: N.J. town sees string of Grinch-like decor thefts
NUTLEY -- Could the Grinch be at work in Nutley this year? Township police are investigating a string of holiday thefts that seem like they could be from the fictional character's anti-Christmas playbook. According to Nutley police, as many as five township families have reported Christmas lights and other holiday decorations stolen from their front lawns over the past few weeks.
