Belleville tax lien sale nets $1.7 million
The 2016 tax lien sale in Belleville marked a 10.8 percent decrease in the number of properties liens for which went to auction. Belleville tax lien sale nets $1.7 million The 2016 tax lien sale in Belleville marked a 10.8 percent decrease in the number of properties liens for which went to auction.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.
Add your comments below
Nutley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Translation services in New Jersey
|2 hr
|Danna5131
|2
|Jack's Seafood Shack opening in Montclair
|Jan 2
|heather
|1
|Police searching for urinating, bleach-throwing...
|Dec 26
|white mike
|1
|Poll: Should Christie resign if he wants to cas...
|Dec 18
|Tommy Two Times
|1
|With Riverfront Park, Newark reacquaints itself... (Aug '13)
|Dec 17
|Dave Schools
|63
|Award at John Hopkins Univ Ctr for Talented Youth
|Dec 15
|BethH
|1
|Italians Are The Most Corrupt Judges, Lawyers &... (Nov '15)
|Dec 10
|Burned
|2
Find what you want!
Search Nutley Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC