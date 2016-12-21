A Roundup of 2017 Republican Gubernat...

A Roundup of 2017 Republican Gubernatorial Candidates

Tuesday Dec 13

With current New Jersey Governor Chris Christie's term scheduled to come to an end in January of 2018, a number of Christie's fellow Republicans are already angling to keep the party in power of the highest state office. In June 2017, the declared Republicans in the race will face off in a primary to determine which candidate will get the party's nomination to challenge the Democratic nominee in the November 2017 general election.

