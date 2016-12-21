A Roundup of 2017 Republican Gubernatorial Candidates
With current New Jersey Governor Chris Christie's term scheduled to come to an end in January of 2018, a number of Christie's fellow Republicans are already angling to keep the party in power of the highest state office. In June 2017, the declared Republicans in the race will face off in a primary to determine which candidate will get the party's nomination to challenge the Democratic nominee in the November 2017 general election.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New York Observer.
Add your comments below
Nutley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Poll: Should Christie resign if he wants to cas...
|Dec 18
|Tommy Two Times
|1
|With Riverfront Park, Newark reacquaints itself... (Aug '13)
|Dec 17
|Dave Schools
|63
|Award at John Hopkins Univ Ctr for Talented Youth
|Dec 15
|BethH
|1
|The Children's Shelter behind Geriatric Center ... (Nov '13)
|Dec 11
|Recognise This Story
|222
|Italians Are The Most Corrupt Judges, Lawyers &... (Nov '15)
|Dec 10
|Burned
|2
|Review: Hawthorne Towers (Aug '08)
|Dec 9
|cat
|12
|Two More New Jersey Towns Pass Paid Sick Leave ...
|Dec 9
|Anonymous
|2
Find what you want!
Search Nutley Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC