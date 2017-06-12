Novi man loses leg after motorcycle c...

Novi man loses leg after motorcycle crash with SUV

Friday Jun 9 Read more: MLive.com

A midday Thursday crash left a 22-year-old motorcyclist with serious injuries and an amputated leg, according to police. Novi Police Department staff said the crash was still being investigated by police and the Oakland County Sheriff's office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

