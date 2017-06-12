Novi couple to sell home for restitut...

Novi couple to sell home for restitution after fire kills five

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 7 Read more: MLive.com

A Novi couple who pleaded guilty to federal crimes after five men died in a fire at their home last year plan to sell the house to pay restitution to the victim's families. U.S. District Judge Marianne O. Battani on Tuesday, June 6 delayed the sentencing of Roger Tam and Ada Mei Lei from June 13 to Sept.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Novi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Any1 hate working @ Meijer? (Feb '11) Jun 5 Jelibean 228
News At long last! Dunkin Donuts on Plymouth Road opens May 19 Karen N Kennedy 3
What is going to happen to St Vincent and Sarah... (May '06) May '17 Larry Steoart 312
News June wedding planned (May '11) May '17 Greg 3
ESTATE SALE-2067 Hidden Meadows Dr., Walled Lak... Apr '17 Heyjewels 1
Need date for Motor city nightmare Apr '17 JBR 2
What's my Plymouth worth? Apr '17 Ninacard 1
See all Novi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Novi Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Oakland County was issued at June 11 at 9:10PM EDT

Novi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Novi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
 

Novi, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,918 • Total comments across all topics: 281,714,601

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC