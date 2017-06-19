Mitutoyo Opening New Solution Center in Michigan
The applications center is intended to be conveniently located to meet the needs of Mitutoyo's regional customers in the automotive industry. Mitutoyo America Corp. is opening its newest M3 Solution Center in Novi, Michigan.
