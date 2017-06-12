Mitutoyo America Announces Grand Open...

Mitutoyo America Announces Grand Opening of Novi Solution Center

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 9 Read more: Quality

This new 8,455-square-foot facility is located for customers to schedule appointments for product demonstrations, assistance with application challenges and metrology solutions, as well as product and educational training seminars. The M3 Solution Center is located at 46850 Magellan Dr., Suite 100, Novi, MI.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Quality.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Novi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Any1 hate working @ Meijer? (Feb '11) Jun 5 Jelibean 228
News At long last! Dunkin Donuts on Plymouth Road opens May 19 Karen N Kennedy 3
What is going to happen to St Vincent and Sarah... (May '06) May '17 Larry Steoart 312
News June wedding planned (May '11) May '17 Greg 3
ESTATE SALE-2067 Hidden Meadows Dr., Walled Lak... Apr '17 Heyjewels 1
Need date for Motor city nightmare Apr '17 JBR 2
What's my Plymouth worth? Apr '17 Ninacard 1
See all Novi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Novi Forum Now

Novi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Novi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Novi, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,629 • Total comments across all topics: 281,738,879

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC