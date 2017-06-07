Karamba Security Unanimously Awarded TU-Automotive's 'Best Auto...

Karamba Security Unanimously Awarded ...

Karamba Security , a provider of autonomous cybersecurity solutions for connected and autonomous vehicles, was awarded Best Auto Cybersecurity Product/Service by TU-Automotive. Karamba was selected in a unanimous decision by TU-chosen expert judges and announced at a reception in Novi, Michigan yesterday.

