Highland Man Arraigned On B&E Charge For Incident At Local Church
A Highland Township man has been arraigned in connection with a breaking and entering incident at a local church. 22-year-old Calvin Vallette has been arraigned on a charge of breaking and entering a building with intent in 52-1 District Court in Novi.
