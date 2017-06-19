Couple's dog runs from Novi vet's office

Couple's dog runs from Novi vet's office

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 16 Read more: WXYZ

NOVI, Mich. - A Wixom couple needs your help as they desperately search for their family dog after it escaped from a nearby vet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXYZ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Novi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Any1 hate working @ Meijer? (Feb '11) Jun 5 Jelibean 228
News At long last! Dunkin Donuts on Plymouth Road opens May '17 Karen N Kennedy 3
What is going to happen to St Vincent and Sarah... (May '06) May '17 Larry Steoart 312
News June wedding planned (May '11) May '17 Greg 3
ESTATE SALE-2067 Hidden Meadows Dr., Walled Lak... Apr '17 Heyjewels 1
Need date for Motor city nightmare Apr '17 JBR 2
What's my Plymouth worth? Apr '17 Ninacard 1
See all Novi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Novi Forum Now

Novi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Novi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Novi, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,602 • Total comments across all topics: 281,970,679

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC