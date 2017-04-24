Secretary of State Mobile Office joins International Women's Show in Novi
Secretary of State Ruth Johnson today announced that the Secretary of State Mobile Office is attending the Michigan International Women's Show in Novi this weekend. The event is being held at the Suburban Collection Showplace, 46100 Grand River Avenue and includes exhibits on food and cooking, health, beauty, fashion and more.
