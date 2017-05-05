Police: Man caused infant to suffocate
Milford Police: Man caused infant to suffocate Milford police allege father caused infant to suffocate while he was sleeping Check out this story on HometownLife.com: http://www.hometownlife.com/story/news/local/milford/2017/05/05/man-charged-infant-daughters-death-suffocation-milford-township/101326350/ Accused of falling asleep on his infant daughter and causing her to suffocate, a Milford Township man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, a 15-year felony, and second degree child abuse, a 10-year felony. Keith Brown, 25, was arraigned Friday, May 5, before Magistrate Andra V. Richardson at 52-1 District Court in Novi and is being held in Oakland County Jail on a $500,000 cash bond pending a pre-trial conference.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westland Observer.
Add your comments below
Novi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What is going to happen to St Vincent and Sarah... (May '06)
|May 5
|Larry Steoart
|312
|June wedding planned (May '11)
|May 1
|Greg
|3
|Any1 hate working @ Meijer? (Feb '11)
|Apr 23
|Orpheus010
|226
|ESTATE SALE-2067 Hidden Meadows Dr., Walled Lak...
|Apr 20
|Heyjewels
|1
|Need date for Motor city nightmare
|Apr '17
|JBR
|2
|What's my Plymouth worth?
|Apr '17
|Ninacard
|1
|1967 barracuda
|Apr '17
|yes very
|2
Find what you want!
Search Novi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC