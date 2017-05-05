Milford Police: Man caused infant to suffocate Milford police allege father caused infant to suffocate while he was sleeping Check out this story on HometownLife.com: http://www.hometownlife.com/story/news/local/milford/2017/05/05/man-charged-infant-daughters-death-suffocation-milford-township/101326350/ Accused of falling asleep on his infant daughter and causing her to suffocate, a Milford Township man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, a 15-year felony, and second degree child abuse, a 10-year felony. Keith Brown, 25, was arraigned Friday, May 5, before Magistrate Andra V. Richardson at 52-1 District Court in Novi and is being held in Oakland County Jail on a $500,000 cash bond pending a pre-trial conference.

