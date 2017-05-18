Motor City Comic Con Bring your leg warmers and mullet hair a " Motor...

Bring your leg warmers and mullet hair Motor City Comic Con is bringing back the stars from the 1980's TV, film and comics, along with some of your current pop culture favorites. Motor City Comic Con 2017 will take place Friday, May 19 , Saturday, May 20 and Sunday, May 21 at the Suburban Collection Showplace, located at 46100 Grand River Avenue in Novi.

