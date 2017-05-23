Metro Detroit traffic: Road updates this A.M.

Before you head out of the door for your morning commute, here are some traffic updates to keep on the radar: Washtenaw On-ramp closed US-23 SB at North Territorial Rd The N Territorial ramp to US 23 SB is closed due to construction through June 15 Detroit Closed due to road construction I-75 SB between Springwells St/Exit 45 and Northline Rd Scheduled through November 2018 - Traffic can detour I-94 WB to I-275 SB to I-75 Novi Closed due to road construction M-5 NB WB between W 12 Mile Rd and Pontiac Trl M-5 NB between 12 Mile and Pontiac Trail is closed through mid-June.

