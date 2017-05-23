Metro Detroit traffic: Road updates t...

Metro Detroit traffic: Road updates this A.M.

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 22 Read more: WXYZ

Before you head out of the door for your morning commute, here are some traffic updates to keep on the radar: Washtenaw On-ramp closed US-23 SB at North Territorial Rd The N Territorial ramp to US 23 SB is closed due to construction through June 15 Detroit Closed due to road construction I-75 SB between Springwells St/Exit 45 and Northline Rd Scheduled through November 2018 - Traffic can detour I-94 WB to I-275 SB to I-75 Novi Closed due to road construction M-5 NB WB between W 12 Mile Rd and Pontiac Trl M-5 NB between 12 Mile and Pontiac Trail is closed through mid-June.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXYZ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Novi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News At long last! Dunkin Donuts on Plymouth Road opens May 19 Karen N Kennedy 3
What is going to happen to St Vincent and Sarah... (May '06) May 5 Larry Steoart 312
News June wedding planned (May '11) May 1 Greg 3
Any1 hate working @ Meijer? (Feb '11) Apr '17 Orpheus010 226
ESTATE SALE-2067 Hidden Meadows Dr., Walled Lak... Apr '17 Heyjewels 1
Need date for Motor city nightmare Apr '17 JBR 2
What's my Plymouth worth? Apr '17 Ninacard 1
See all Novi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Novi Forum Now

Novi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Novi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Gay Marriage
  4. Egypt
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Novi, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,423 • Total comments across all topics: 281,270,366

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC