FP Advocacy Key to Achieving Health E...

FP Advocacy Key to Achieving Health Equity

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 8 Read more: American Academy of Family Physicians

Family physicians who attended the 2017 National Conference of Constituency Leaders here got a primer on achieving health equity from two very different perspectives, when family physician Kim Yu, M.D., of Novi, Mich., and Daniel Dawes, J.D., presented a session April 27 on how to be a proponent for marginalized patients and effect change at a grassroots level. During a session on advocating for marginalized patients held at the 2017 National Conference of Constituency Leaders, Kim Yu, M.D., of Novi, Mich., reminds family physicians, "You have voices for your patients in your communities that you need to bring forward."

Start the conversation, or Read more at American Academy of Family Physicians.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Novi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What is going to happen to St Vincent and Sarah... (May '06) May 5 Larry Steoart 312
News June wedding planned (May '11) May 1 Greg 3
Any1 hate working @ Meijer? (Feb '11) Apr 23 Orpheus010 226
ESTATE SALE-2067 Hidden Meadows Dr., Walled Lak... Apr 20 Heyjewels 1
Need date for Motor city nightmare Apr '17 JBR 2
What's my Plymouth worth? Apr '17 Ninacard 1
1967 barracuda Apr '17 yes very 2
See all Novi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Novi Forum Now

Novi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Novi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Death Penalty
 

Novi, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,591 • Total comments across all topics: 281,054,964

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC