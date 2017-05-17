Flood of off-lease used cars push prices down, upend market
In this Wednesday, May 17, 2017, photo, used Infiniti Q50 luxury sedans await buyers at a dealership in the Detroit suburb of Novi, Mich. Leases are ending on a large number of Q50s and other cars, flooding the market with quality used cars.
