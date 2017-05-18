Crews believe fire caused by lightning strike
Investigators say a house fire was likely caused by lightning during overnight storms. Novi Firefighters say they were called to the home on Fordway Drive, near Mile 9 and Taft just before 5 a.m. "We believe it might have possibly been started by the lightning," said Jeffery Johnson, the Director of Novi EMS and Fire Operations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXYZ.
Add your comments below
Novi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|At long last! Dunkin Donuts on Plymouth Road opens
|May 19
|Karen N Kennedy
|3
|What is going to happen to St Vincent and Sarah... (May '06)
|May 5
|Larry Steoart
|312
|June wedding planned (May '11)
|May 1
|Greg
|3
|Any1 hate working @ Meijer? (Feb '11)
|Apr 23
|Orpheus010
|226
|ESTATE SALE-2067 Hidden Meadows Dr., Walled Lak...
|Apr '17
|Heyjewels
|1
|Need date for Motor city nightmare
|Apr '17
|JBR
|2
|What's my Plymouth worth?
|Apr '17
|Ninacard
|1
Find what you want!
Search Novi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC