Crews believe fire caused by lightnin...

Crews believe fire caused by lightning strike

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 16 Read more: WXYZ

Investigators say a house fire was likely caused by lightning during overnight storms. Novi Firefighters say they were called to the home on Fordway Drive, near Mile 9 and Taft just before 5 a.m. "We believe it might have possibly been started by the lightning," said Jeffery Johnson, the Director of Novi EMS and Fire Operations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXYZ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Novi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News At long last! Dunkin Donuts on Plymouth Road opens May 19 Karen N Kennedy 3
What is going to happen to St Vincent and Sarah... (May '06) May 5 Larry Steoart 312
News June wedding planned (May '11) May 1 Greg 3
Any1 hate working @ Meijer? (Feb '11) Apr 23 Orpheus010 226
ESTATE SALE-2067 Hidden Meadows Dr., Walled Lak... Apr '17 Heyjewels 1
Need date for Motor city nightmare Apr '17 JBR 2
What's my Plymouth worth? Apr '17 Ninacard 1
See all Novi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Novi Forum Now

Novi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Novi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Ireland
 

Novi, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,648 • Total comments across all topics: 281,197,228

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC