10 Mile Road - Napier Road Roundabout Construction To Begin In July

Thursday May 25

A dangerous intersection on the Lyon Township - Novi border is about to see some needed improvements. The Road Commission for Oakland County held their second public information meeting for the construction of a roundabout at 10 Mile Road and Napier Road, Wednesday afternoon.

