Work Together Wednesday: La Petite Academy Offers Tips to Help Encourage Children's Teamwork at Home
Learning is more fun when we work together! Collaboration helps strengthen a child's social and emotional skills, develops communication skills, and can improve confidence. Here's a glimpse of teamwork in action at La Petite Academy and its Learning Care Group sister schools.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
