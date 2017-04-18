Unsuspecting Woman Brings Therapy Dog to Local Furry Convention
Earlier this month, the Motor City Furry Convention took place in Novi, Michigan. They selected Pets for Vets as their charity this year, and asked Cheryl Wassus to come to the convention and speak about it.
