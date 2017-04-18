Road repairs ready to shut down M-5

Drive along M-5 in Novi and Commerce? You'd better plan out a new route as work crews get ready to shut it down Road repairs ready to shut down M-5 Drive along M-5 in Novi and Commerce? You'd better plan out a new route as work crews get ready to shut it down Check out this story on HometownLife.com: http://www.hometownlife.com/story/news/2017/04/18/road-repairs-ready-shut-down-m-5-novi-milford-commerce-mdot-rcoc/100560806/ A $3.5 million concrete pavement repair project on a several-mile stretch of the freeway is scheduled to begin at 7 a.m. Saturday with the complete shutdown of the southbound lanes between Maple Road and 12 Mile.

