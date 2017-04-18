Road repairs ready to shut down M-5
Drive along M-5 in Novi and Commerce? You'd better plan out a new route as work crews get ready to shut it down Road repairs ready to shut down M-5 Drive along M-5 in Novi and Commerce? You'd better plan out a new route as work crews get ready to shut it down Check out this story on HometownLife.com: http://www.hometownlife.com/story/news/2017/04/18/road-repairs-ready-shut-down-m-5-novi-milford-commerce-mdot-rcoc/100560806/ A $3.5 million concrete pavement repair project on a several-mile stretch of the freeway is scheduled to begin at 7 a.m. Saturday with the complete shutdown of the southbound lanes between Maple Road and 12 Mile.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westland Observer.
Add your comments below
Novi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any1 hate working @ Meijer? (Feb '11)
|Apr 16
|Cashier
|225
|Need date for Motor city nightmare
|Apr 11
|JBR
|2
|What's my Plymouth worth?
|Apr 5
|Ninacard
|1
|1967 barracuda
|Apr 4
|yes very
|2
|Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi...
|Apr 2
|MisterMartini
|22
|JAMS Sucks!!!! (Aug '08)
|Mar 26
|Testee
|567
|GOP Rep booed at town hall for voicing support ...
|Mar '17
|sad
|1
Find what you want!
Search Novi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC