Rick Springfield and '90s hit makers ...

Rick Springfield and '90s hit makers to headline Stars & Stripes fest

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 24 Read more: Detroit News

Rock hits from the 1990s and '80s will be heard at the annual fest, which moves from Macomb County to Novi this year Springfield, '90s hit makers to play Stars & Stripes Rock hits from the 1990s and '80s will be heard at the annual fest, which moves from Macomb County to Novi this year Check out this story on detroitnews.com: http://detne.ws/2pdMxsA Rock hits from the 1990s and '80s will be heard at the annual fest, which moves from Macomb County to Novi this year Rick Springfield and rock bands from the 1990s will headline this year's Stars and Stripes Festival, which moves to the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi after years of being held in Macomb County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Detroit News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Novi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What is going to happen to St Vincent and Sarah... (May '06) 6 hr Larry Steoart 312
News June wedding planned (May '11) May 1 Greg 3
Any1 hate working @ Meijer? (Feb '11) Apr 23 Orpheus010 226
ESTATE SALE-2067 Hidden Meadows Dr., Walled Lak... Apr 20 Heyjewels 1
Need date for Motor city nightmare Apr 11 JBR 2
What's my Plymouth worth? Apr 5 Ninacard 1
1967 barracuda Apr 4 yes very 2
See all Novi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Novi Forum Now

Novi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Novi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
 

Novi, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,735 • Total comments across all topics: 280,792,536

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC