Rick Springfield and '90s hit makers to headline Stars & Stripes fest
Rock hits from the 1990s and '80s will be heard at the annual fest, which moves from Macomb County to Novi this year Springfield, '90s hit makers to play Stars & Stripes Rock hits from the 1990s and '80s will be heard at the annual fest, which moves from Macomb County to Novi this year Check out this story on detroitnews.com: http://detne.ws/2pdMxsA Rock hits from the 1990s and '80s will be heard at the annual fest, which moves from Macomb County to Novi this year Rick Springfield and rock bands from the 1990s will headline this year's Stars and Stripes Festival, which moves to the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi after years of being held in Macomb County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Detroit News.
Add your comments below
Novi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What is going to happen to St Vincent and Sarah... (May '06)
|6 hr
|Larry Steoart
|312
|June wedding planned (May '11)
|May 1
|Greg
|3
|Any1 hate working @ Meijer? (Feb '11)
|Apr 23
|Orpheus010
|226
|ESTATE SALE-2067 Hidden Meadows Dr., Walled Lak...
|Apr 20
|Heyjewels
|1
|Need date for Motor city nightmare
|Apr 11
|JBR
|2
|What's my Plymouth worth?
|Apr 5
|Ninacard
|1
|1967 barracuda
|Apr 4
|yes very
|2
Find what you want!
Search Novi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC