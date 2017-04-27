Raise a Solid Reader with Spicy Words

Raise a Solid Reader with Spicy Words

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 27 Read more: GlobeNewswire

Discovering fun and intriguing new words gets young children engaged in reading and helps build a foundation for future academic success. Childtime Chief Academic Officer Dr. Susan Canizares discusses how the company's schools celebrate "Spicy Words" every day to help children articulate their thoughts and ideas in compelling new ways.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Novi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What is going to happen to St Vincent and Sarah... (May '06) May 5 Larry Steoart 312
News June wedding planned (May '11) May 1 Greg 3
Any1 hate working @ Meijer? (Feb '11) Apr 23 Orpheus010 226
ESTATE SALE-2067 Hidden Meadows Dr., Walled Lak... Apr 20 Heyjewels 1
Need date for Motor city nightmare Apr 11 JBR 2
What's my Plymouth worth? Apr '17 Ninacard 1
1967 barracuda Apr '17 yes very 2
See all Novi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Novi Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Oakland County was issued at May 08 at 2:16PM EDT

Novi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Novi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Gunman
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
 

Novi, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,771 • Total comments across all topics: 280,864,011

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC