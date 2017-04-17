Plans for 6-story building prompt sha...

Plans for 6-story building prompt shakeup on Ann Arbor's Main Street

Thursday Apr 13 Read more: MLive.com

Plans to construct a new six-story building at 315 S. Main St. already is impacting businesses that operate on the site. One business has moved to another location, another has closed its doors and a third tenant has plans to rent new retail space in the proposed 32,813-square-foot development.

