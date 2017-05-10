Employee accused of stealing from bus...

Employee accused of stealing from bus program for seniors, disabled, poor

Thursday Apr 27 Read more: MLive.com

Orion police say Andrea N. Vrsek, 35, of Novi, told investigators, "you did your job well," after being confronted with evidence of the theft and confessing. Vrsek is accused of embezzling $8,677 through unauthorized purchases made with a fuel card she accessed between 2014 and 2107.

