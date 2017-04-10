Battery maker A123 Systems plans new ...

Battery maker A123 Systems plans new headquarters complex

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 3 Read more: Fredericksburg.com

Thank you for reading 10 free articles on Fredericksburg.com. You can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles, or you can purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Novi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Any1 hate working @ Meijer? (Feb '11) 21 hr ETTE 1982 224
Need date for Motor city nightmare Tue JBR 2
What's my Plymouth worth? Apr 5 Ninacard 1
1967 barracuda Apr 4 yes very 2
News Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi... Apr 2 MisterMartini 22
JAMS Sucks!!!! (Aug '08) Mar 26 Testee 567
News GOP Rep booed at town hall for voicing support ... Mar 19 sad 1
See all Novi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Novi Forum Now

Novi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Novi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
 

Novi, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,561 • Total comments across all topics: 280,263,318

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC